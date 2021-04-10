Chauvin trial: Philly police seek help from community as they prep for possible ‘unrest’

With jurors set to deliver a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin –– the former Minneapolis police officer facing homicide charges for the killing of George Floyd –– Philadelphia police are preparing for the worst.

A memo from the Philadelphia Police Department Community Relations Unit indicates top brass instructed district captains to coordinate with community groups ahead of any possible unrest over the decision, akin to what was seen in the city last year after Floyd’s killing.

“We are looking to receive information on local community organizations that might be willing to work with us during any civil unrest that might be planned for the foreseeable future,” the Tuesday memo from Chief Inspector Altovise Love-Craighead reads. “Please let us know of any plans that the district may have in place to utilize these groups/individuals during any emergencies.”

Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesperson, said police commanders regularly work with registered community organizations (RCOs) and other groups and routinely “reach out to RCOs ahead of large events.”

He also pointed to a PPD after-action report published last December in the wake of the department’s response to both widespread unrest and looting, finding community leaders “were troubled by various aspects of the PPD response to protestors” and “with the level of communication throughout the course of the demonstrations.”

“The goal is to ensure that community stakeholders have ‘a seat at the table’ before, during, and after any issues that could potentially arise in response to the outcome of the trial,” Gripp said.