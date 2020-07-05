Hundreds march back onto I-676 in Philly, decrying city’s response to protests

Updated: 2:30 p.m.

Roughly 200 people marched from City Hall to I-676 Sunday afternoon, just over a month after officers tear-gassed anti-racism demonstrators who blocked traffic on the same highway to protest police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

The day before the violent and chaotic incident, police had used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on protesters in a Black residential neighborhood in West Philadelphia.

“That’s completely unfair and if we leave things like that unchecked, the police department will only get more and more bold against the people in the city,” said Kayla Watkins with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. She was tear-gassed at both protests in West Philly and on I-676.

Demonstrators demanded Mayor Jim Kenney step down and that police be disarmed when keeping watch of demonstrators and when on patrol.

As protesters moved over barricades to get onto I-676 on Sunday, dozens of police officers on bicycles monitored them from above on nearby Vine Street.