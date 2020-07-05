Hundreds march back onto I-676 in Philly, decrying city’s response to protests

Protesters return to I-676

Protesters returned to I-676 on Sunday following violent responses to demonstrations there last month. (Ximena Conde/WHYY)

Updated: 2:30 p.m.

Roughly 200 people marched from City Hall to I-676 Sunday afternoon, just over a month after officers tear-gassed anti-racism demonstrators who blocked traffic on the same highway to protest police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

The day before the violent and chaotic incident, police had used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on protesters in a Black residential neighborhood in West Philadelphia.

Kayla Watkins
Kayla Watkins, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said “we should be allowed to peacefully protest.” She was tear-gassed in both West Philly and on I-676. (Ximena Conde/WHYY)

“That’s completely unfair and if we leave things like that unchecked, the police department will only get more and more bold against the people in the city,” said Kayla Watkins with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. She was tear-gassed at both protests in West Philly and on I-676.

Demonstrators demanded Mayor Jim Kenney step down and that police be disarmed when keeping watch of demonstrators and when on patrol.


As protesters moved over barricades to get onto I-676 on Sunday, dozens of police officers on bicycles monitored them from above on nearby Vine Street.

The scene was in direct contrast to the incident on June 1, which drew international media attention, as did law enforcement’s contradictory accounts of what happened on the highway.

The People Have the Right to Protest Racism Rally and March
Protest signs called for the defunding of the police, as well as an end to police violence. (Ximena Conde/WHYY)

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Kenney initially said tear-gassing of protesters on I-676 was justified. Outlaw cited reports that protesters trapped a state trooper in his vehicle and rocked the car back and forth.

Video footage obtained by WHYY News and Billy Penn, however, shows there was no trooper in the vehicle as protestors marched by. Save for some spray paint on the windshield, the vehicle was left largely undisturbed.

Outlaw and Kenney didn’t apologize until the New York Times published an all-inclusive account of events, which followed weeks of local coverage. West Philadelphia residents, including local councilmembers, are demanding a similar investigation into the violent police response to protests and looting in the neighborhood.

