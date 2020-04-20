Health care workers show up at ‘Reopen PA’ protest to urge people to stay home

At the end of the vehicle protest route, hundreds of Pennsylvanians — many of whom displayed signs supporting President Donald Trump — stood side-by-side and neglected to wear masks, ignoring the safety protocols urged by public health officials to help keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Anti-shut down protesters yelled at the nurses and physician assistants as they drove by. Some held up American or Gadsden flags to block the medical workers’ signs. Some angrily reminded the health care workers that they were lucky they were working.

“You have a job!” one protester screamed at Katrina Rectenwald, a 36-year-old registered nurse who works at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

“There’s people who don’t realize what’s at risk,” Rectenwald said. “People come into our hospital and we can’t even do CPR because we don’t have appropriate PPE. People are dying because we don’t have the correct equipment.”

While horns blared and pro-Trump speakers used megaphones to blast Gov. Tom wolf and call the news media a “virus,” Rectenwald held a sign saying she didn’t want people in her ICU.

“When we hit our surge, people are going to come in and they’re going to die because there’s nothing we can do,” she said.

Noting the small counter-protest, one of the organizers of Monday’s protest said it wasn’t his job to enforce social distancing or get protesters to wear masks. He also said he couldn’t help it if “some people” turned the protest into a political one.