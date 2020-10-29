Video of Philly police bashing SUV, driver with batons sparks internal affairs investigation

The Internal Affairs unit of the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident in which a group of officers was caught on video swarming an SUV, smashing its windows and removing its driver and passengers from the car.

Video of the chaotic scene, first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, was posted to Instagram early Tuesday. It shows more than a dozen officers surrounding the vehicle along the 5200 block of Chestnut Street as a handful of officers can be seen using their batons to strike the car’s windows.

An officer can be seen yanking the driver out of the car, then hitting the person with a baton. Another adult is also pulled out of the car. Moments later, another officer is seen going into the backseat of the SUV, then carrying a small child towards the sidewalk.

So far, the department has declined to explain what precipitated the incident, why the SUV’s passengers were removed from the car.

The video was shot around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday by nearby resident Aapril Rice, according to the Inquirer. It happened hours after two officers fatally shot 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday afternoon, sparking protests against police brutality. Wallace, who was in the midst of a mental health crisis, was shot after his brother called for an ambulance, but police showed up instead, the family’s lawyer said.