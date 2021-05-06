On April 20, the day former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, an outdoor exhibition of Civil War-era cartoons was wheat-pasted to a plywood construction barrier on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City.

Among the dozens of poster-sized images were some that depicted enslaved African Americans. One featured a portrait of Stephen Douglas, the Illinois senator and rival to Abraham Lincoln, who strongly defended states’ rights to allow for slavery, marked “Patriot.”

Considering the timing of the installation on the day of the historic verdict, the Old City District believed it was a hate crime. The district brought the posters to the attention of the landowners, who asked the district to take the posters down. The district complied.

The exhibition was created and installed by Todd Kimmell, a local printmaker. Under his company name The Grand Review, he collects historic images and reproduces them as posters for sale. He says the exhibition was not a hate crime, just the opposite. He was showing a series of political cartoons from the Northern Union directed against the Southern Confederacy.

Kimmell says if he was just given the opportunity to explain the images, it would make sense.

The images came from an obscure fad in mid-19th century America to use mailing envelopes printed with very small political cartoons, about two inches square. The images would be printed on the left of the envelope, leaving the right side to write the receiver’s address.

Normally these envelopes would be printed with advertising, but in the 1860s they were used to express opinions about the Civil War. Mostly the cartoons are from the perspective of the Union states pointing out the foibles and injustices of the Southern states.

“They’re individual images — often wry and wiseacre, that sort of thing — giving much of the raspberry from the North to the South,” said Kimmell. “The South participated a little bit in this short-lived fad, but immediately the South was pinched for everything, so nobody was going out and buying funny envelopes to thumb their nose at somebody through the mail.”