More than 200 brightly colored T-shirts surround the Arch Street Meeting House. On each one, written in marker, is the name, age and date when the person being remembered was killed in an act of gun violence, in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties. The memorial includes those murdered between 2019 and 2023.

The event is a cooperative effort between several groups, operating as Friends Ending Gun Violence Collaborative, overseen by the Philadelphia Yearly Meeting, and in partnership with Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence. The Memorial to the Lost exhibit was dedicated Friday, Nov. 8.