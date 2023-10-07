From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Shiny black loafers clicked on Old City’s stone streets, the polished brass buckles gleaming in the mid-morning sun.

Those footsteps are 17-year-old Benjamin Franklin’s first steps into Philadelphia.

Not the actual Franklin, of course. The American Philosophical Society hired actors to honor the 300th anniversary of Franklin’s first day in Philadelphia on Oct. 6, 1723.

The young actor, fully in character, held three rolls of puffy rolls — young Franklin’s first meal in the city, according to historical accounts.

In a commemorative ceremony Friday morning, crowds of present-day Philadelphians followed the young Franklin, who donned a burgundy 18th-century working suit, from the Independence Seaport Museum to the lawn at the Second Bank of the United States Portrait Gallery.

As he meandered through the city, young Ben stopped and locked eyes with a young Deborah Read in a white bonnet, moments after he disembarked off the Delaware River at Penn’s Landing.

Experts say that was a pivotal encounter.

“It’s a nice way to think about the moment that Franklin first becomes a Philadelphian. Within the first few minutes, he’s associating [his arrival] with … the woman in his life,” says Brenna Holland, assistant director of library operations at the American Philosophical Society.

