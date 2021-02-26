Brothers admit to setting 2018 Old City blaze that destroyed homes, drew 400 firefighters

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Two brothers pleaded guilty to intentionally setting their Philadelphia hookah lounge on fire in order to collect the insurance payout, sparking a blaze that required hundreds of firefighters to put out in 2018, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Imad Dawara, 40, and Bahaa Dawara, 32, entered their pleas in U.S. District Court, where they admitted to setting the fire at the lounge on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in Old City, the Justice Department announced in a press release. The fire spread to neighboring businesses and homes, causing millions in damages and uprooting lives.

The pair owned several businesses in Philadelphia from 2012-2018, but their hookah lounge was struggling and Dawaras had a yearslong history of fighting with their landlord, the DOJ said. By October 2017, they tried to sell off the lounge, but no one would buy it because they failed to renew their lease or pay rent.

At the end of January 2018, the landlord told them to be gone by Feb. 2 and that they owned more than $64,000 in overdue payments, according to the DOJ. Instead, the brothers refused to leave and on Feb. 2 took out a $750,000 insurance policy that covered accidental fires.