African American Museum in Philadelphia announces new exhibit, May 6 reopening

The museum’s reopening marks the launch of a new exhibit that features a pioneering Philly graduate: “Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design.”

Known for her wallpaper and carpet designs, Jones is recognized as the first Black graduate of Moore College of Art and Design. The AAMP exhibit, pulling archival materials from a rare collection, marries Jones’ interest in African American history and civil rights, and her commitment to public service.

“Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design” will be on view through Sept. 12.

What else is open?

Also on view, as a permanent exhibition, is “Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1776-1876,” which recounts the stories of people of African descent in Philly during the years that followed the nation’s founding.

For those who cannot visit in person, or who would rather opt for the virtual experience, AAMP will also continue offering online exhibitions and special events.

A current online exhibition, “Rendering Justice,” offers an expansive view of mass incarceration and its role in contemporary America. Also available for view online is “Through His Eyes: Youth Activism in the Civil Rights Era In Philadelphia.” The virtual exhibit pulls from Jack T. Franklin’s AAMP photographic collection to highlight these often-overlooked civil rights activists.

What will the museum reopening look like?

Until indoor capacity limits are lifted, the museum will be open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., with three allotted time frames for touring.

During this reopening phase, the museum will accommodate around 80 people at a time, including 20 staff members and 60 guests.