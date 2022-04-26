Project to enhance major crosstown Camden artery to start in May

Another bad street in Camden is about to get paved over.

Officials broke ground Tuesday on the 7th Street enhancement project. The work will take place between Elm and Linden streets, a major artery that connects North Camden to downtown and the Ben Franklin Bridge to Philadelphia. It is also a major headache for residents and drivers alike.

Darrin Johnson, who lives in the area, has seen real damage done to vehicles that drive on the road.

“I’ve been seeing people get popped tires,” he said.