Since restoring passenger airline service to Delaware in February, Avelo Airlines has carried more than 25,000 passengers to and from the airport outside Wilmington. In that time, flights were only scheduled to five cities in Florida.

After a successful few months, the airline announced expansion plans that will add another nine destinations across several states in the southeast. The new flights will head to popular tourist destinations, including Nashville, Myrtle Beach, and Daytona Beach.

“The strong demand we are generating out of the gate is a testament to the convenient, affordable, reliable, and caring air service Avelo has introduced to the Delaware Valley,” Avelo CEO Andrew Levy said. “Based on this initial customer response to our first five Florida routes, we are excited to bring Wilmington these nine new routes to several of our most popular East Coast destinations.”

Tom Cook, who heads up the Delaware River and Bay Authority which operates the airport, called the extra flights historic. “With Avelo’s fourteen cities now on the schedule, Wilmington Airport offers the most nonstop flight destinations in its history,” he said.