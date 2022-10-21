Delaware’s on-again, off-again relationship with commercial air travel is back on

Avelo CEO Andrew Levy promised passengers a “fast and seamless experience” traveling to Florida from the Wilmington Airport. “We appreciate the warm reception and support Avelo is receiving,” Levy said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone aboard Avelo’s first ILG flight in February.”

But despite the warm words of welcome, Delaware flyers would be justified to question how long Avelo’s service will last, especially considering recent history.

Frontier Airlines ended flights from Delaware in May, little more than a year after it resumed flying from the airport just a few miles outside the Wilmington line.

Before that, First State passengers have been on a seesaw, with the airline starting and stopping flights multiple times over the past decade. Frontier started flying out of Wilmington in 2013, only to cut service to almost all destinations about a year later. By 2015, the low-cost carrier ended flights all together.

There was great fanfare at the airport in January 2020, before COVID-19 arrived in Delaware, announcing the return of Frontier flights in May 2020. Those plans were put on hold amid the pandemic, but flights finally did begin in early 2021.

When Frontier left, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which runs the airport, said getting commercial service back here would be a priority for the agency.

DRBA executive director Tom Cook took an optimistic tone on Avelo’s arrival in Delaware. “It’s a great day for Delaware and more importantly, for travelers who are looking for affordable, convenient commercial air service options,” Cook said.