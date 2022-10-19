Philadelphia Airport names international arrivals hall after Dr. Leon Sullivan

As international travelers deplane in Philadelphia, they make their way into the arrivals hall with its soaring glass ceiling.

Below a section of text from the Declaration of Independence written on the walls, and next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Hudson Newsstand, is the name Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan, now the official namesake of the arrivals hall.

Sullivan was a Baptist minister and civil rights activist based in Philadelphia whose work had a global impact. He created the job training organization Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) advocating for Black entrepreneurialism to overcome poverty and oppression.

He later developed the Sullivan Principles, a seven-point manifesto toward racial equality that helped overturn South African apartheid. He died at age 78 in 2001.

“He had a special, unique personality: He treated everyone the same whether you were a king or just a regular person,” said Delores Shelton, a board member of a local chapter of the OIC. She attended the airport naming ceremony on Tuesday, two days after what would have been Sullivan’s 100th birthday.

“When we got to Africa he would hold out his hands like an eagle, and we would walk right under his arms,” she said. “He was a marvelous person.”

Sullivan was born in West Virginia, coming to Philadelphia in 1950 as a minister. He became involved in the civil rights movement urging people into “Selective Patronage,” or boycotting companies that would not hire Black people.

The boycott attracted national attention, including the notice of Dr. Martin Luther King who adopted some of Sullivan’s thinking.