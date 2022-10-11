Civil Rights attorney and activist Michael Coard called the upcoming election an important one, adding voting helps keep the memory of Catto alive.

“A man who lived and died not just died but was murdered for our right to vote.”

At the memorial rally, City Commissioner Omar Sabir spoke of how important it is for people to exercise their rights to vote and how easy it is to do so in Philadelphia.

“Even if you’re not registered, you can walk into city hall, you can get registered. Go get yourself a coffee or a slice of pizza. Then you can come back to city hall, print out your ballot and it will be done right there. You’ll get an I voted sticker. You’ll be greeted with a smile and professional service.”

Cheyney University President Aaron Walton was the keynote speaker at the day’s event.

Walton posed a series of questions to those in attendance to think about. “What if? Octavius Catto was alive today. How different would he find the quest for civil rights and equal justice in the 21st century? How different would he find an attempt being made to suppress the vote of the marginalized? How different would he find age-old promises made in contrast to promises kept. What do you find the need for advocacy just as critical today as in his day? And how important would he say the ultimate sacrifice he made created a meaningful difference?”