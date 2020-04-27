Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

150 years ago this week, Philadelphia was the site of a historic, but little-known march celebrating the ratification of the 15th Amendment giving black men the right to vote. The march was led by prominent civil rights leaders like Frederick Douglass, Lucretia Mott and Philly’s own Octavius Catto. Today, we’re taking a break from pandemic coverage to tell the story of the march and explore its place in the long fight for voting rights in America.

Guest: Dan Biddle, author of “Tasting Freedom: Octavius Catto and the Battle for Equality in Civil War America”