It’s a wrap in Philadelphia.

More than two weeks after polls closed on Election Day, the city has finished counting its cache of general election ballots — all 749,317 of them.

The unofficial total, which eclipsed the final tally in 2016, was effectively an even split between mail ballots and votes cast at the polls.

Voter turnout was roughly 66% — the highest it’s been in 25 years.

“This has been an extraordinary election — unlike any that I have ever witnessed and I’ve been involved in Philadelphia elections since I was 7-years-old,” said City Commissioner Lisa Deeley during a Tuesday night meeting.

Thanks to Republican legislation passed in 2019, Pennsylvania voters could for the first time request a mail ballot without providing an excuse. With an ongoing pandemic, more than three million voters took advantage of the opportunity.

In Philadelphia, the city spent $5 million on dozens of specialized election machines to help count more than 370,000 mail ballots, including envelope extractors, ballot scanners and a high-speed sorter.

Inside a cavernous hall of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, a combination of city workers and temporary employees began counting at 7 a.m. on Election Day — the earliest canvassing can start under state law.

They essentially didn’t stop, aside from a “brief” pause in the action on the third day of counting due to litigation filed by the Trump campaign, which unsuccessfully challenged how close campaign and candidate observers could stand from the counting process.

Even after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, in no small part because of the thousands of Democratic votes that trickled out of Philadelphia, the counting continued.

Even as the City Commissioners Office received death threats, the counting continued.

In the end, there were 374,373 mail ballots and 359,952 ballots cast at the polls.

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections received the overwhelming majority of the city’s ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Thanks to a state Supreme Court decision, county election boards were required to count ballots received between 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 5 p.m. on Nov .6 — even if they weren’t clearly postmarked by the end of Election Day.

Less than 1,000 ballots were received during that three-day window.

The City Commissioners will now certify Philly’s vote count, then send the city’s results to the Department of State, which oversees elections statewide.

All 67 counties must submit their vote count to the state by Nov. 23.