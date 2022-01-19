The school district is already planning to spend part of its federal coronavirus relief money on infrastructure repairs and believes that more federal funds are on the way that can be devoted to fixing the school district buildings. What’s needed is an effective organization to channel the federal grant dollars, she said.

“I think there are better mechanisms of bringing together a group of folks to look at what that would look like,” said Quiñones-Sánchez.“The problem will be ‘How do we ensure that there is accountability and there’s buy-in from the mayor, from the council and the school district?’”

Quiñones-Sánchez, rumored to be eying the 2023 mayoral race, said the time is now to focus on Philly’s future — and the infrastructure needed for the city to thrive. Many have said the Biden infrastructure package represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for public schools and other city systems.

“This is not about 2023,” she said. “This is really about 2030.”