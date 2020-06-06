A Fishtown diner feeds neighbors and unifies a community

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Joanna Nieuwdorp and Ikeem Wilson jumped at the first opportunity to enjoy breakfast from Sulimay’s again, even if the meal wouldn’t include sitting in its cozy booths.

Fishtown’s old-school diner, located on the corner of Girard Avenue and Berks, closed on March 17 and moved into a donations-only mode until the beginning of May. By then, the couple really missed their favorite weekend breakfast of pancakes, grits and omelets.

“That weekend we went ahead and ordered breakfast from them both days because it was just so good the first day, that we’d wanted to have it again,” Nieuwdorp, a 27-year-old sociologist, said.

Sulimay’s lovers rave about its comfort food. But there’s more to it than its breakfast specials and its genuine kitschy vibe, rare in the ever-more gentrified Fishtown. Over its 18 years of existence, first under the ownership of Lucretia Sulimay, and then Chad Todd, who bought the diner from Sulimay in 2016, the unpretentious eatery has become a Fishtown institution.

And in difficult and divisive times like the past week, Nieuwdorp and Wilson said Sulimay’s represents a space of unity.

“They’ve been pushing their ability to help as much as they can, since the protests have been going on,” Nieuwdorp said.

The ongoing protests of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota have changed neighborhood dynamics across Philadelphia as people take to the streets to express opinions often kept quiet. Fishtown experienced a painful reminder of racial divides Monday when a group of white men armed with baseball bats threatened a group of protesters demonstrating against police brutality and Floyd’s killing. Officers from the 26th District police station didn’t arrest them, precipitating daily rallies in front of the precinct on Girard Avenue.

“I didn’t know I had neighbors like that,” said Wilson, a 30-year-old software developer, referring to the men holding bats.

“There’s like a them-versus-us type thing going on right now. Them being the people who kinda have been here for quite some time, or their whole life? And then there’s us, who have like… we just moved here, we didn’t know that you didn’t like us that much.”

The interracial couple never felt that divide when dining at Sulimay’s, even though they recognized that the neighborhood old-timers enjoying the food alongside them looked different from them and may vote differently, too.

More recently, after the coronavirus pandemic hit and put many of their neighbors out of work, the couple has watched admiringly as the diner began offering free meals and food for anyone in need.

Since closing its doors by mid-March, Todd has worked with other local businesses and restaurants to donate meals and other necessities to elderly people, hungry neighbors, and families from the neighboring Penn Treaty School.

In May, Sulimay’s started selling breakfast again, from Friday to Monday. The diner began doing pop-up burger nights and dinners for special occasions like Mother’s Day and Memorial Day weekend.

But on Monday, the diner went back to donation-only mode again. Todd, who owns the business and the building, has, since that day, been feeding people for free.

Todd and his girlfriend, Christie Keith, recently moved into the apartment above the diner. From Monday to Wednesday, he sat outside of the restaurant, which is right in front of the police precinct, watching the rallies while making donations.

“If something breaks, I’ve got insurance. I’m not going to hide,” Todd said. “We’re here 24 hours. I sleep above the restaurant, I come down and I do what I can to help people in need, that’s it.”

Todd doesn’t want to feel anyone unwelcomed at Sulimay’s. He takes pride in everyone feeling at home there. Which is why he has chosen to keep his opinions to himself. On Wednesday, he posted a photo of protesters with a heart on Facebook, and on Tuesday, a photo of the police precinct saying “Stay safe, Fishtown! We don’t need any more violence.”

With small local businesses struggling to keep afloat all across the county, Nieuwdorp and Wilson said if they had to pick a business that it would be hard to live without during these times, it would Sulimay’s.

“It’s really shown itself as a pillar of the community,” Nieuwdorp said. “They’re still attempting to push through this and support the community to the best of their ability.”