A celebration of community purpose in West Philly on day five of Kwanzaa

Thursday is the fifth day of Kwanzaa, the day associated with the principle of “nia,” a Swahili word for “purpose.”

The Mill Creek Community Partnership (MCCP) and its Fine Arts Through Our Eyes initiative highlighted that principle of by organizing its first Kwanzaa celebration in West Philadelphia, at the Lucien Blackwell Community Center. President Cass Green wanted participants to enter the New Year with more than resolutions, but community purpose.

“A resolution is like an action item, but purpose is more intentional, charting the course,” said Green. “This year, because we’ve been isolated and not been able to move around a lot, I had to really lean on my immediate village. I wanted today to start that process, moving forward in the village component of purpose.”