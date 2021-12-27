Philly museum celebrates the spirit of ‘unity’ on the first day of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is a weeklong holiday that celebrates Black culture, freedom, and family, beginning each year on Dec. 26.

Born out of the Black Power movement and the African American struggle for freedom, it has been a tradition since the late 1960s, especially in Philadelphia.

“We were organizing, and we were looking for ways to mobilize and re-Africanize ourselves,” said Maisha Ongoza, who recalled learning about Kwanzaa while attending an early Black Power movement conference in Philadelphia back in 1968.

Ongoza is known locally as “Mama Maisha” and has been teaching people about the holiday for decades with the Kwanzaa Cooperative, serving Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, and New York.

On Sunday, she taught a “Kwanzaa 101” course at a celebration hosted by the African American Museum in Philadelphia.