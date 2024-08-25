From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Simir Fuller is a rising 10th grader, who attends programs with the 100 Black Men of Philadelphia, a non-profit organization that provides mentorship to young Black boys.

Today, he joined other members of the organization at a Back to School event at the Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue, giving away book bags and supplies to neighborhood kids.

“Meeting important people, knowing how to talk to them has been life changing,” Fuller said.

David Chaney has been a mentor for seven years with the organization and is the vice president of programs. He is also an educator at Big Vaux Picture High School. Chaney said that they have been working all year long to prepare for Saturday’s event. He said he hoped the free supplies would ease some stress on parents trying to get their children ready for school Monday.

“They are going to be excited, a couple of kids want to get back to see the teachers and see their friends,” Chaney said.

Courtney Allen, who came with her five-year-old daughter, Kenzie, and 10-year-old son, Julian, said having Black male role models has been life changing for her family. Julian has been attending programs with the 100 Black Men of Philadelphia.

“They do a lot for the community,” Allen said. “Julian enjoys being around boys his age, especially Black men, because we are right outside of Philadelphia in Abington, so we don’t see a lot of us [Black people] so to really come down here and be around [successful] Black men it’s important for him.”