When the inhospitable internet becomes a little more welcoming

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Candace Molatore, a photographer and social media influencer, joined Instagram in 2013.

For years, her feed, which she describes as “very light and bright and airy,” showed a happy mix of concerts, coffee shops and plants. She documented places she visited and people she met, whether in her hometown of Portland, Oregon, or in her travels.

But Molatore hardly ever posted pictures of herself.

Then one day, she decided to change that. She picked out a picture of herself in a bathing suit.

“I was super nervous about it,” she said —and posted it, bracing for the worst, not knowing how the world would react.

“Sometimes with the internet, especially being a fat, Black woman, you just never know,” she said.

But the responses were positive, and the post got significantly more likes than her other pictures. “So I eventually started transitioning my feed to be a little less about my photography projects, and a little more about me and my story.”

Her story, Molatore said, goes like this: “I grew up a fat, Black girl in a really white town in Oregon.” She described not having much of a community at school, and how some of her classmates would arrive in the parking lot waving Confederate flags.

“Trying to be the bigger person, moving past it, almost in some ways being told that your experience is invalid … you know, it gets to you,” she said.

That’s one of the reasons she turned to the internet and to Instagram — to find community. But Molatore realized that to do so, she had to be authentic and share her own story, not just pictures of coffee shops.

“And that’s when the community really started to grow,” she said.

She got more and more popular on Instagram and eventually started to get paid for posts that promoted products. Molatore has since worked with brands like Adidas and Bob’s Red Mill — and part of her appeal has been the happy aesthetic she’s maintained in the process. In her pictures, she might be laughing on a beach or dancing in a field of sunflowers.

“The vibe, overall, that I try to give is something that’s very positive and approachable,” she said. “You know, the color palette tends to stay around a little bit neutral.”

That’s what clients and followers have come to expect, but it’s sometimes in contrast with Molatore’s experiences — with her story.

“I felt like I didn’t fit in. I was adopted into an all-white family,” she recalled. “I didn’t feel like I looked like the average Instagram girl. I didn’t feel like my life was, like, glamorous.”

But she realized there were other people like her out there. She began to feel more included, she said, when she “stopped following the Kardashians” and started following other body-positive women of color, and now she exists as a similar role model for her own followers.