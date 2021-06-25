How to stop worrying and learn to love the unknown

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

For many Americans, pandemic life has been marked by anxiety. There’s been a constant feeling of uneasiness, just a low-level buzz of discomfort in the background of their lives for the last nearly year and a half.

“We are constantly dealing with uncertainties, big and small,” said Maggie Jackson, a journalist and author who writes about social trends and the impact of technology on people’s lives. She’s the author of “Distracted: Reclaiming Our Focus in a World of Lost Attention.” She’s currently researching uncertainty for a new book.

“But when questions ratchet up, and there really aren’t answers even on the part of experts, that’s when we’re really dealing with the kind of a ratcheting up of our levels of uncertainty. And that’s where intolerance of uncertainty, as they call it, fits in.”

The number of Americans who experience anxiety has been on the rise for more than a decade, but the figure has grown during the pandemic. More than 42% of people surveyed reported symptoms of anxiety or depression in December 2020, according to a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, compared with 11% from January to June of 2019.

The fear of the unknown is a relatively new area of study within psychology and neuroscience, said Jackson. Previous treatments for anxiety focused on addressing specific phobias, such as the fear of getting on an airplane or the fear of going to a party. But they didn’t seem to get at the heart of the matter.

Now, she says, the focus is on individuals’ negative feelings towards uncertainty.