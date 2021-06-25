Can you tamp down your over-the-top startle response?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Sometimes, I wish I had a sign on my chair, as if I were a rare, hamster-like mammal scurrying around behind thick glass at the zoo:

“Please don’t disturb, startles very easily.”

I startle at everything. A sudden noise, a leaf, a mouse, somebody speaking to me when I’m in deep thought. I gasp, sometimes I curse, my arms fly up, my heart starts pounding — and in real serious cases, I get such a quick adrenaline rush, my fingers tingle.

I act like I’m terrified by life. It annoys me, and it’s often embarrassing.

I recently posted about this on Twitter — complaining about being startled by phantom mice, wondering if I could take control of this somehow. I heard from so many people who could relate.

Is it possible to decrease your own startle reflex? Any techniques that work? Mine has always been over the top, and getting much worse. The psychosomatic mouse incidents alone might kill me. — Maiken Scott (@MaikenScott) March 4, 2021

Georgette Hamaty told me she was so startled by a car crash scene in a movie, she jumped out of her seat and knocked her iced tea out of the cup holder, spilling it all over her husband.

Eugene Sonn spoke of his endless efforts not to startle his wife, Jess Walcott. He knocks on the door, or the door frame if the door is open, before entering a room.

“But even the knock on the door will send you to go, GAAAAAH,” he said.

No matter what he tries, she still startles when he enters.

“I know there are times when you can be standing somewhere, and I know you’re there,” Walcott said. “And still somehow I can jump a foot into the air because I’m startled by the presence of you. It’s like a continuous surprise.”

That’s how I feel: continuously surprised and shocked by not-very-shocking things. Like, I have children, and there will be loud noises in my house. My phone will ring, and coworkers will speak to me.

Understanding the startle response

I wanted to understand this reaction better and find out if there was anything I could do about it. I reached out to Seth Norrholm, who startles people for a living — at least some of the time.

Norrholm is an associate professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, and he studies people’s startle response in experiments. For example, surprising them with a sudden loud noise to get their baseline startle response, and then repeating that same experiment in the dark, where people feel more on edge. That sounded like a place straight out of a nightmare to me, and I wondered if people ever came back to his lab after the first visit.

“Yes, I can safely report that they do,” he assured me. “Over the 15 years or so that we’ve been doing this, we’ve startled thousands of people, and many of them on multiple occasions.”

Norrholm explained that startling is part of our fight-flight-or-freeze response.

“It’s a reflex in the sense that it actually happens below the level of consciousness, at the level of your spinal cord.”

He added that it’s an adaptive response, part of our autonomic nervous system, a way to prepare for an imminent threat.

“In human beings, the most common startle response is to blink your eyes. But if the sound is loud enough, then you’re not only going to blink your eyes, but you’re also going to tuck your head in and perhaps raise your arms to protect your head. And so this is a defensive orienting move meant to protect the vital organs and the brain within the skull,” Norrholm said.