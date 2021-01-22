Can diaries reveal our true selves?

“I have friends that have never journaled before,” Seetubtim said. “And when they start using the Happiness Planner or the journals, it scares them. They’re like, ‘It’s really scary! I’m too scared to even open the books you gave me!’”

Self-awareness grows the more we practice. A guided journal is like a practice book that gets us closer to our true selves.

“It’s a tool that basically forces you to reflect more,” she said. “It’s basically like if you want to get more toned and grow muscles and you buy dumbbells and you use it every day, the dumbbells are going to help you grow some muscles. So, I would say that’s how guided journals can help you gain more awareness by being the tools for you to practice with.”

Still, the journey to our true selves doesn’t end with just starting to journal. Ryan Howes, therapist, fellow journaler and author of “Mental Health Journal for Men,” said that when you’re journaling to improve self-awareness, it’s important to get rid of some high expectations.

“When someone gets a new journal, often times they start off with a bang,” Howes said. “And then the next day, they don’t have as much time, and then they feel like, ‘Oh, now I’m failing at this, and I’m not doing so well.’ So, I actually like to encourage my clients, if they’re going to start journaling, to really start small. You know, a few words even, of just, ‘What did I feel today?’ or ‘What did I notice about myself?’”

It also means paying attention to your writing style, which can affect what you learn about yourself, according to Kate Culkin. She’s a biographer and professor at Bronx Community College, where she uses diaries to uncover the personality of different historical figures.

“Diaries, I think they really sort of have two functions,” Culkin said. “On the most basic level, they let you know where people were, what they were doing. The other way that they can be used is, ‘How was someone emotionally responding to what was going on in their life?’”

Culkin is currently using diaries to create a book about Ralph Waldo Emerson’s daughter, Edith Emerson Forbes.

“She had what I thought were going to be very valuable diaries,” Culkin said. “When I saw them listed in the archives, it was, like, years of diaries, and when I got them, they were really … there was nothing in them. There was nothing emotional in it. It was just, ‘Here are a few things that happened today. Here’s who I saw. Here’s who I had lunch with. I have a doctor’s appointment.’ Those sort of things.”

The diaries that get to someone’s core are the ones where there’s a balance of events and emotions,” Culkin said.

“The dream diary is, of course, the one where the person records everything that they do and records a thoughtful, emotional response to what happened and how they’re processing it,” she said.

I re-read my own diaries from time to time, mostly to relive pre-pandemic memories. I admit that, looking them over, I’m not always good at including as much emotion as I do facts. Still, as Howes said, getting to know yourself is a continuous process.

“You can finish a journal prompt or a prompt journal or write your last page of your Moleskin and then buy another one, but I think it’s not a goal to accomplish like that,” he said. “I think journaling is a lifelong process where, whether it’s daily, whether it’s yearly or every decade, you just check in with yourself and say, ‘How am I doing right now?’”