When Yi Wei was a young child, she would write down snippets of English conversations and phrases she heard while watching television. And soon this practice followed her to her early classrooms, where her written responses in her schoolwork would come in fragmented sentences.

“At the time my teachers would be like, ‘Oh, this is a poem.’ And it was because when I was growing up, I kinda learned to speak through the TV.”

Wei is a Chinese immigrant, and she said this is an experience she shares with many immigrants in the United States. She has been writing for years, and now she’s a graduate student in New York University’s poetry MFA program. But Wei didn’t begin writing poems until high school. And she says there was little opportunity for feedback, with the exception of small, informal writing groups she started with close friends.

DeeSoul Carson can relate. Carson and Wei are students in the same master of fine arts program at NYU. And like Wei, Carson started writing poems in high school.

“For the longest time … I was the poetry kid,” Carson said. “So there wasn’t really a space for me to get feedback on poems from any of my peers or anything like that. But people just kept being like, ‘Good job,’ you know, ‘Keep going.’”

Carson kept writing. And then in ninth grade he discovered a spoken word poem on YouTube.

He loved the style, the combination of writing and performance. He wanted to try it for himself, and started to go to open mic nights in San Diego. These were intimate venues, where writers of all skills and abilities gathered to perform new and old work, work in progress. This was a space where poets could take risks and test out new ways to read their poems — and meet other writers to carve out a community for themselves.

Open mic nights opened up a whole world of feedback he hadn’t had before, Carson said.

“Sometimes, when a Baptist preacher is preaching, you’ll hear things like, ‘Amen, pastor’ or ‘Say that,’ things from the congregation that lets the pastor know that he is saying something that’s resonating with the people,” said Carson. “There’s a very similar thing that happens with the pulpit of poetry.”

As Carson would read his poems aloud, he would be greeted by emphatic snaps and words of encouragement from the audience, all signs his poems were landing. That made his writing better, sharper, more in tune with the community he was writing for and about, he said.

In 2021, Carson wanted to continue his study of poetry and decided to pursue graduate studies in creative writing at NYU’s masters of fine arts program. An MFA program is one gateway for writers who want to get serious about their craft and need financial and community support to do so. It’s typically a one- to three-year commitment, and aspiring writers get precious time to work on long-term projects away from the distractions of the real world.

Competition for these programs is stiff: Thousands of writers apply for highly coveted scholarships and stipends to pay for their degrees. Along the way, they get structured feedback that looks and feels very different from the friendly nods and snaps Carson heard at open mic nights.

One of the hallmarks of the creative writing MFA is the writing workshop, which, in the U.S., has been around for at least 100 years.

“[The MFA] was essentially based on the art studio, if you will, the idea of a writer [or] artist bringing in a piece of work for critique and getting feedback from students and instructor,” said Chris Dombrowski, assistant director of creative writing and faculty member in the University of Montana MFA program.

Typically, eight to 12 students gather in a room for an hour at a time and workshop one student’s submitted work, Dombrowski said. The idea is that through routine practice and access to feedback from dedicated writing peers and a teacher, writers develop a keener sense of their readers, learn how to translate their life experiences to the page, and develop key writing skills along the way.

But does the feedback students receive in this highly organized and academic space actually make for better writing?

According to Dombrowski, in the traditional workshop model, the student whose work is being critiqued isn’t allowed to speak until the very end of the class — only then does that student talk about the process and ask peers questions of clarity. But for many writers, like DeeSoul Carson, that can be frustrating. Sometimes, he said, he has to practice restraint as other writers discuss his work in front of him.

“It’s hard to watch people argue about what I’m thinking in front of [me],” said Carson. “I was the one thinking it — I can tell you.”

Carson’s classmate, Yi Wei, agreed. Wei writes a lot of poems about rage, love, and identity, themes that are deeply personal to her. And sometimes feedback in the workshop can leave her feeling vulnerable, she said. She remembered a time when that feeling was especially strong.

“I felt like I was bleeding in the room, so that was kind of like a visceral feeling,” said Wei.

And sometimes it’s hard for writers not to take feedback on their work as a personal attack on them. Anne Malin Ringwalt graduated from the poetry MFA program at the University of Notre Dame in 2019, and she said that was something she had to actively work through during her workshops.

“I’m a sensitive person, and if I don’t know someone really well outside of the workshop environment and they’re being really direct about their feedback, I might interpret that as … an ambivalence or an indifference to what I’m trying to do,” Ringwalt said.