How we can change the future

Her work now is a little like art history, but in reverse: Art history looks at the products of a certain culture and tries to figure out: What does this say about the culture? Trend forecasting tries to understand the culture, and anticipate the next product that people will need or want.

That became the way Devillart saw the world.

“It’s such fun when you can take any conversation snippet, and see … if it fits into your system or doesn’t, or you could improve the system of interpretation.”

She wondered where she could do that and landed on fashion — an industry in which people interpret trends and get relatively quick, concrete results by looking at how many people bought the products.

For example, back in the 1990s, she noticed a trend for clothing and styles that weren’t symmetrical. She reported this trend to her team and her client — and the result was a tiny, asymmetrical, kidney-shaped bag

The design was not at all practical, because no matter what you put in it, the weight just slumped to one side. They called it the saddle bag.

It was a hit and became a classic for her client, Christian Dior. It was on Sex and the City, and Beyonce had one a few years ago.

Recently, Devillart became more interested in the methods of trend forecasting, learning how the best forecasters get their intuition. She now teaches trend analysis and future forecasting at the Masters in Branding program at the School of Visual Arts in New York.

One sign of a good forecast, according to Leah Zaidi, a futurist at the Future Today Institute, is that it should be concrete advice.

“A good strategy is actionable,” she said. “It’s not something that is meant to be nebulous; it’s not a very fluffy description.”

For instance, a good strategy might be: invest in renewable energy, because that will be important no matter how the world ends up.

Devon Powers added that while there is some element of imagination and dreams, it also has to be grounded in reality. For instance, she said when she teaches her students about the future and asks them what the future of cars is, they will often say flying or driverless cars. She then asks them to look outside, to notice all the dinged, old cars people are driving, and reminds them that those cars will be still around in the future too.

So futurism isn’t about predictions. It’s a skill where you look for patterns and currents that drive culture. It’s also the ability to see the world and imagine that it could be different.

Powers said once she realized this, she saw the world a little differently. For instance, she lives in a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Philadelphia. She was at a community meeting where property developers were telling neighbors about their plans to build more high-rises and parking and businesses, saying that is the future of Philadelphia.

Powers intervened: “The future is not predetermined, you don’t get to tell me what my future is.”

She said that while the development did not stop, it is an empowering way to think, because it means everyone has a say in their future.

“One of the ways that you do is by countering this discourse that the future is set in stone and it’s set in stone by people who are actually doing the work of shaping the future themselves. They just don’t want to call it that: They call it progress, or they call it technology, or they call it some kind of inevitable force. And it’s not; it’s never inevitable.”

In 2020, Powers said, many people in the United States demanded a different life: racial justice, health care, homes, fair wages.

“Despite a lot of setbacks, I think we’ve also seen some moments of victory and some moments of awareness.”