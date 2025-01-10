What It Takes To Build The Future

We often think of the future as something brand new — an unknowable horizon that will burst onto the scene in years or decades, fueled by sudden and unexpected breakthroughs. But in reality, our progress toward the future is much more incremental, pushed forward little by little by an army of innovators and tinkerers. And yet, despite that, many of us still struggle to envision what that future will look like, and how we’ll get there.

On this episode, we explore what it takes to create the future, and how we can shape our own destiny.

We hear about why some innovations, from flying cars to robot butlers, still haven’t quite materialized, how futurists go about forecasting what’s coming next, and a new vision of our climate future that ditches doom and gloom for a greener picture.

ALSO HEARD: