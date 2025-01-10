What It Takes To Build The Future

From new technologies to our fight against climate change, we look at what it takes to create the future.

Air Date: January 10, 2025
Listen 49:07
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Concept. Neural networks and another modern technologies concepts. Robot finger, robo advisor, Big data, robotic future technology and business concept. Technology sci-fi concept, hi tech.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Concept. Neural networks and another modern technologies concepts. Robot finger, robo advisor, Big data, robotic future technology and business concept. Technology sci-fi concept, hi tech.

We often think of the future as something brand new — an unknowable horizon that will burst onto the scene in years or decades, fueled by sudden and unexpected breakthroughs. But in reality, our progress toward the future is much more incremental, pushed forward little by little by an army of innovators and tinkerers. And yet, despite that, many of us still struggle to envision what that future will look like, and how we’ll get there.

On this episode, we explore what it takes to create the future, and how we can shape our own destiny.

We hear about why some innovations, from flying cars to robot butlers, still haven’t quite materialized, how futurists go about forecasting what’s coming next, and a new vision of our climate future that ditches doom and gloom for a greener picture.

ALSO HEARD:

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Pulse

The Pulse

Hosted by Maiken Scott

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate