As to sightings over military facilities in New Jersey and elsewhere, “such sightings near or over [Department of Defense] installations are not new,” the statement said. “Local commanders are actively engaged to ensure there are appropriate detection and mitigation measures in place” to protect military bases and the public.

That’s essentially what John Chirtea surmised last week during an interview.

“People are going to get used to them eventually,” he said of rampant drone activity. “But this whole bit of, ‘I saw three of them in New Jersey at night,’ it’s total bull****. Somebody was playing with drones, which have lights on them, and they said, ‘I’m just gonna take them up. We’ll fly them together and see what’s happening.’

“Somebody’s onto a kick here, and suddenly, Heather and I are in the limelight because we’re actual human beings in a flying car, and if you want, a drone. They’re not military. They’re not a danger to the public and it’s a hoax basically.

“Five guys who are drone freaks are out there with their drones, scaring people, because social media is famous for being able to pick up on something and scare the hell out of people.”

Heather concurred.

She figures it’s people who fly drones for pleasure and think, “‘Oh, I’ve got this big drone, I’m going to fly it, it’ll be funny and we’ll create a stir, right?’ Somebody can just do that, they can just fly their drone at night and people will see it and report it as a UFO.”

She also wondered if the first spate of sightings fueled more people to look up at the night sky and notice drones and small aircrafts that were often in the sky.

“You know when you see a new car on the road and say, ‘Oh my God, that new Jeep is awesome. I’ve never seen that before,’” she said. “And then all the sudden once you notice it you see it everywhere. This happened to me with the [Tesla] Cybertruck.”

The bottom line for John is that he’s delighted to be in the forefront of the flying car revolution.

“Heather and I went to California to learn how to fly this thing in a simulator, and then brought it home,” he said. “We’ve been flying it since August and having a blast with it, made a lot of new friends, really interesting people who are interested in aviation and agree with us, that this is the wave of the future.”