Trump’s Bedminster club hosted an alleged Nazi sympathizer who stormed the Capitol

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Twice this past summer, Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J. has featured speeches from a rioter convicted of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, who has a well-documented history of extreme antisemitic and racist rants.

One of those events — a fundraiser for a controversial nonprofit group that supports Capitol riot defendants — was personally endorsed by Trump himself in a video message that was played for the room.

“All of the people there, you’re amazing patriots,” Trump said in the video . “Have a great time at Bedminster.”

As part of his criminal case over Jan. 6, federal prosecutors described the rioter, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, as a “white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer,” who told his coworkers at a naval weapons station that “Hitler should have finished the job” and “babies born with any deformities or disabilities should be shot in the forehead.”

Court filings featured multiple pictures of Hale-Cusanelli at work with a “Hitler mustache.” A lengthy online video he posted in 2020 attacked what he called a “Hasidic Jewish invasion” of New Jersey and compared orthodox Jews to a “plague of locusts.”

According to reporting in the Asbury Park Press and Gothamist , Hale-Cusanelli antagonized a Jewish man in Ocean County, N.J. online prior to Jan. 6. Both news organizations reported that Hale-Cusanelli published the man’s address on social media and indicated that he would go to his house on the Sabbath, though no charges were filed.

In response to NPR’s reporting, Jewish organizations raised concerns about Hale-Cusanelli’s appearances at Trump’s golf club.

“As an organization representing the Jewish community, we believe that those who promote antisemitism — or prejudice or racism or bigotry in any form — should not be given a platform and encouraged to share their views,” said Keith Krivitzky, the managing director of the Jewish Federation of Ocean County. “We also believe that it is vital that those in positions of leadership stand up to hate and extremist views.”

“We hope that the Trump campaign will disavow this individual and his antisemitic views if in fact he was given a platform at a Jan. 6 defendants fundraising event,” said a spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League.

“Former President Trump hasn’t simply ignored or given a pass to these antisemitic extremists,” said Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, “In many ways, he’s embraced them and helped mainstream their ideas in our political rhetoric.”

In response to NPR, the Trump campaign appeared to distance itself from Hale-Cusanelli.

A Trump campaign official told NPR that the former president is “not even aware of this individual.”