Atlantic City man indicted after drone used to drop dye packs in pools

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old conspired with another man to fly the drone over pools between June and September of 2023.

    December 16, 2024
An Atlantic City man has now been indicted, accused of using a drone to repeatedly drop dye packs into swimming pools.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Anthony Spina conspired with another man to fly the drone over pools between June and September of 2023.

The stunt both alarmed pool owners, and proved expensive to remediate.

Investigators used tracking software to link Spina to the alleged crimes.

Another man with the same last name was arrested back in September 2023 for the same crimes.

Authorities have not clarified the relationship between the two defendants.

