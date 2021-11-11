Trash, trash and more trash

A recent City Controller report shows that while trash piling up in Philadelphia looks like a widespread issue, your neighborhood could determine just how late garbage collection will be. City Controller REBECCA RHYNHART, who looked at data from 2009 through the pandemic, will join us to discuss how sanitation performance has declined in the last several years and was dramatically impacted by Covid-19. We’ll also talk with TERRILL HAIGLER, aka “Ya Fav Trashman”, a former sanitation worker turned activist, about what the city should do to reform cleanup policies and prevent rampant illegal dumping. He’s calling for government transparency and says communities need more anti-littering and recycling education. First, Philadelphia Streets Department Environmental Planning Director SCOTT MCGRATH will share the city’s reaction to the data, what’s happening in the sanitation department and what steps can be taken to address disparities in trash collection.