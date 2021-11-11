Trash, trash and more trash

Air Date: November 11, 2021 10:00 am
Protesters hold signs in front of bags of trash on the steps of the MSB

Terrill Haigler aka Ya Fav Trashman led a protest on the steps of Philadelphia’s Municipal Services Building demanding clean streets, better pay for sanitation workers, and the resignation of Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A recent City Controller report shows that while trash piling up in Philadelphia looks like a widespread issue, your neighborhood could determine just how late garbage collection will be. City Controller REBECCA RHYNHART, who looked at data from 2009 through the pandemic, will join us to discuss how sanitation performance has declined in the last several years and was dramatically impacted by Covid-19. We’ll also talk with TERRILL HAIGLER, aka “Ya Fav Trashman”, a former sanitation worker turned activist, about what the city should do to reform cleanup policies and prevent rampant illegal dumping. He’s calling for government transparency and says communities need more anti-littering and recycling education. First, Philadelphia Streets Department Environmental Planning Director SCOTT MCGRATH will share the city’s reaction to the data, what’s happening in the sanitation department and what steps can be taken to address disparities in trash collection.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate