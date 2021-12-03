Tipped workers and the fight for a livable wage

Tipped workers have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic. Many service industry businesses like restaurants and nail salons have closed, and staff have been laid off or had hours drastically reduced. Even when they are on the job, workers are paid a subminimum wage, sometimes as low as $2.13 an hour, which leaves them totally dependent on tips. Over the past year, tips have been declining and reports of harassment, including sexual harassment, are increasing. This hour, the fight for a livable wage and better working conditions for tipped workers. Our guest is SARU JAYARAMAN, director of the Food Labor Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley. Her new book is, One Fair Wage: Ending Subminimum Wage in America. We’ll also hear from longtime tipped wage worker KISSY LAZO about her experience as a server and bartender in Philadelphia and OLIVIA CACERES, general manager of Martha in Kensington, about how the restaurant switched to a fair wage model and now manages to pay all employees $20 per hour.