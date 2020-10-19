“The Man Who Ate Too Much”

Air Date: October 20, 2020 10:00 am
American chef, author and food critic James Beard is shown in Oct. 1973. (AP Photo)

American chef, author and food critic James Beard is shown in Oct. 1973. (AP Photo)

Culinary giant James Beard has been called “the dean of American cookery.” He was responsible for laying the foundation of what would become American Cuisine, steering home cooks toward fresh ingredients and away from processed foods through his cookbooks, magazine columns and a TV show. In his new biography, The Man Who Ate Too Much, food writer and former chef JOHN BIRDSALL examines Beard’s life, including his closeted gay identity and his influence on the American culinary landscape.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate