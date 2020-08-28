Regional Roundup – 08/31/20

Air Date: August 31, 2020 10:00 am
(Len44ik/BigStock)

(Len44ik/BigStock)

Guests: Charlotte Kieth, Dan Cooper, Adrienne Mackey
 
On this week’s Regional Roundup; as Pennsylvania gears up to resume evictions PA Spotlight reporter CHARLOTTE KEITH will fill us in on the many flaws that were in the renter’s assistance program to begin with. Then,  we’ll hear about the specific difficulties that remote learning is causing for special education, and what parents are saying about Pennsylvania’s plan for the new school year. Joining us is special education attorney DAN COOPER. We’ll also hear about a new immersive writing project called TrailOff – it’s an app containing stories that are paired with Philly-area hiking trails. Each trail features a different narrated story that matches up with where listeners are along their hike. Contributing writers include such as Carmen Maria Machado and Denise Valentine. The project’s organizer, ADRIANNE MACKEY joins us. 

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate