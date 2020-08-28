Regional Roundup – 08/31/20
Guests: Charlotte Kieth, Dan Cooper, Adrienne Mackey
On this week’s Regional Roundup; as Pennsylvania gears up to resume evictions PA Spotlight reporter CHARLOTTE KEITH will fill us in on the many flaws that were in the renter’s assistance program to begin with. Then, we’ll hear about the specific difficulties that remote learning is causing for special education, and what parents are saying about Pennsylvania’s plan for the new school year. Joining us is special education attorney DAN COOPER. We’ll also hear about a new immersive writing project called TrailOff – it’s an app containing stories that are paired with Philly-area hiking trails. Each trail features a different narrated story that matches up with where listeners are along their hike. Contributing writers include such as Carmen Maria Machado and Denise Valentine. The project’s organizer, ADRIANNE MACKEY joins us.