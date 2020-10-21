Disability and design: Creating equitable spaces

COVID-19 has highlighted the many ways our cities and buildings can fail to keep us healthy. But for the 15% of the population living with a disability, this awareness came long before the pandemic. Today, we speak with World Enabled’s VICTOR PINEDA and SARA HENDREN, author of What Can a Body Do? How We Meet the Built World. They will discuss how people with disabilities have been left out of the conversation about urban planning and design and how that can and should change moving forward.