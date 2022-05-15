SEPTA is working on replacing its aging trolley fleet. The first step in the process came Thursday when the transit agency issued a request for proposals for replacement vehicles.

SEPTA has eight trolley lines that run for 68 miles through the region, connecting communities in West Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, and Delaware County.

SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said they are doing more than just buying new vehicles. “We will be bringing the stations into ADA compliance by making on-street improvements,” Busch said.

He added the goal is to expand the size of the vehicles from their current 45 passengers to 65.

The upgrade won’t be easy or cheap. The project has an estimated $1.8 billion dollar price tag, which includes $800 million for the vehicles.

The goal is to replace 130 vehicles currently in use, with an option to buy additional trolleys if necessary. The replacement vehicles will be larger than the current 40-year-old Kawasaki fleet, with more space for wheelchairs and baby strollers among other things.