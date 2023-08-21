After three years of work, a North Philadelphia SEPTA Station is now accessible to everyone.

SEPTA spent about $24 million to overhaul the Susquehanna-Dauphin station on the Broad Street Line. The major addition is a pair of new elevators to make sure people in wheelchairs and other modes of transport can travel from the street to the platform.

SEPTA GM Leslie Richards said they did more than just put in the elevators. Workers also added “new stairwells to provide increased access into the station, glass headhouses for the elevators and the stairs, new energy-efficient LED lighting, new static and digital signage and restoration of historic tile walls and new floor tiles, which includes a mural created by schoolchildren in 1997.”

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta said the station which sits on the edge of Temple University’s campus is an important spot.

“Not only are we increasing accessibility, but we are also improving rideability,” he said. “In North Philly, we deserve nice things, to provide easy pathways to get to places like the Uptown Theater.”