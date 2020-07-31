Beauty and Health

Air Date: July 31, 2020
Hair coloring

Because beauty products are not heavily regulated in the U.S., there is some concern about the unknown health risks of hair dyes. (Gerain0812/Bigstock)

Health and beauty may go together in the drugstore — but in real life, the two aren’t always so simpatico. From excessive dieting to plastic surgery and chemical peels, looking good comes at a cost — to our wallets, our health, and our overall well-being. But in recent years, more people are starting to rethink mainstream beauty standards. Where did they come from? Who do they hurt? And what are we willing to risk to meet them? On this episode of The Pulse, we investigate our own ideas of beauty, and how they relate to health. We hear stories about the potential dangers of hair dye, the bane of “maskne,” and why more men are opting for nips and tucks.

Also heard on this week’s episode:

  • More men than ever are getting cosmetic surgery — reporter Liz Tung looks at what they’re getting done, and why.
  • What is maskne, and what can we do about it? We check in with University of Texas dermatologist Anisha Patel.
  • Writer Kiese Laymon talks about what it means to be black, male and overweight, and how his relationship with his body changed along with his size. His 2018 memoir is called “Heavy.”
  • We talk with Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola — a scientist and cancer researcher who parlayed her biochemistry chops into a different business: hair care products. Martey-Ochola talks about how she learned to embrace her natural locks, and the potential dangers of chemicals like sulfates and parabens. Her company is called Nuele.

