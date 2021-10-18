‘You are not alone’: Eagles’ Lane Johnson issues message on anxiety, depression

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is speaking out about his battle with anxiety and depression.

The team has said Johnson missed the past three games of the season due to a personal issue.

On Monday morning, Johnson issued a statement about what he’s been going through in his life.

“I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks. I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone,” Johnson said.