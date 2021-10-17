Ben Simmons back at practice with Sixers teammates

This story first appeared on 6abc.

For the first time since the end of last season, Ben Simmons is back with his teammates at the Philadelphia 76ers facility in Camden, New Jersey.

While his teammates have said since Simmons’s return to the city last week that they don’t expect an apology, they only want him to show up and do his job, some fans in Philadelphia feel differently about the Sixers all star.

“Me being a Philly fan, I’m always disappointed. Whatever I want, it always goes the other way,” said Rodney Ellis from Middletown, Delaware.

“It’s not too much to ask the guy to take a shot, right? Like it’s part of a game, you gotta score to win,” said Justin Pepper from East Passyunk.