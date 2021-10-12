Donate

Wells Fargo Center calls on Sixers, Flyers stars to explain new Code of Conduct

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • October 12, 2021
Fans wearing masks walk through security at the Wells Fargo Center

Fans walk through security at the Wells Fargo Center before the Flyers-Capitals game on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Wells Fargo Center is out with a new code of conduct.

The arena released a YouTube video that lays it all out, featuring players like the Flyers’ Cam Atkinson, 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle and Danny Green, and the Wings’ Kevin Crowley and Anthony Joaquim.

“Don’t use any racial or identity-based slurs ever,” Thybulle says.

“Don’t interfere with players or performers,” Crowley says.

The policy also forbids fans from throwing anything onto the playing surface or performance area — except in the event of a Flyers hat trick.

It also calls for fans to not damage the arena.

Fans should follow directions from arena staff and treat Wells Fargo Center employees and other guests with respect.

“Let’s look out for one another. Let’s respect one another. Let’s get loud,” Green says.

Last season, a fan tossed popcorn onto then Washington Wizard guard Russell Westbrook and was ejected from the game.

Violating the code of conduct could get you banned from the arena or lead to criminal charges.

“All ticket holders are responsible for their conduct and the conduct of their guests and/or persons using their tickets,” the policy says.

