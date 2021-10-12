Wells Fargo Center calls on Sixers, Flyers stars to explain new Code of Conduct

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Wells Fargo Center is out with a new code of conduct.

The arena released a YouTube video that lays it all out, featuring players like the Flyers’ Cam Atkinson, 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle and Danny Green, and the Wings’ Kevin Crowley and Anthony Joaquim.

“Don’t use any racial or identity-based slurs ever,” Thybulle says.

“Don’t interfere with players or performers,” Crowley says.

The policy also forbids fans from throwing anything onto the playing surface or performance area — except in the event of a Flyers hat trick.

It also calls for fans to not damage the arena.