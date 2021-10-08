Sixers get used to life at home without disgruntled Simmons

The Florida man who corralled a loose alligator into a recycling bin described his thought process on the hunt for the reptile like this:

“I’m not going to be Ben Simmons. I’m gonna get me this basket,” Eugene Bozzi said in a TV interview.

Would you be surprised to learn the alligator wrangler was a Philadelphia native?

Without playing a game, Simmons is getting dunked on, from wrestlers to weathermen to Shaq, and there’s no respite from the insults, not as long as he refuses to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time All-Star guard on Thursday night skipped the Sixers’ preseason home opener — the official status update was “not with team” — and he’s now a pariah in Philly.

Simmons was out of sight, out of mind and out of the team pregame hype video, with no public hint of a resolution to the messy separation any time soon.

The Sixers have largely stopped talking about him, and really, who could add anything of substance that would live up to Joel Embiid’s open rebuke last week that the melodrama was “weird, disappointing, borderline kind of disrespectful to all the guys that are out here fighting for their lives”? The 25-year-old Australian, still with $147 million and four years left on his contract, these days is little more than a public punchline.

He’s dragged on social media, where he stayed silent during the game, and mocked along the coast in viral videos.

Take, for example, a rapping wrestler who had some choice words for a tag team waiting in the ring inside a packed Philly arena this week. Max Caster freestyled he’d “send the boys packing like their name’s Ben Simmons.” The diss triggered thousands of AEW fans to chant, well, “(Expletive) Ben Simmons!”

Yes, the most hated heel in the city this week — or this season — getting the one-syllable profanity treatment is a former No. 1 draft pick.

The Philadelphia meteorologist nicknamed “Hurricane” opened a recent forecast with the dig, “unlike Ben Simmons, we had to show up today.” Glenn Schwartz added, “we gave him every break, every encouragement.”