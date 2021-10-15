Eagles trade Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals

Ertz was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 career regular-season games.

Ertz also caught the winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Gowan was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of this year’s draft. The 6-foot-2 Gowan has yet to appear in a regular-season game.