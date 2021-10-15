Eagles trade Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Arizona Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

Ertz was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 career regular-season games.

Ertz also caught the winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Tay Gowan makes a leaping catch during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Tay Gowan makes a leaping catch during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Gowan was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of this year’s draft. The 6-foot-2 Gowan has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

