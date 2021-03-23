Wolf administration to buy half of state government’s electricity from solar

Wolf’s office says the greenhouse gas emissions cut by the power switch is equal to taking 34,000 cars off the road.

The plan is another attempt by Wolf to address climate change without the legislature.

The Republican-controlled legislature has yet to take action on climate change, and has pushed back on the Democratic governor’s plan to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap and trade program to limit emissions from power plants.

Spokespeople for the House and Senate GOP did not respond to requests for comment on the announcement.

Colin Smith, a solar analyst with the research firm Wood Mackenzie, said the move shows how cost-competitive solar has become. He said the state could use this deal as a case study.

“It will give them the ability to say, ‘Well hey, look how much money we expect to be saving with this system. We should do this for the rest of the state in order to leverage the low cost of renewables,’” Smith said.

Under the agreement, the state’s fixed price for solar will average around 5 cents per kilowatt hour, according to Troy Thompson, press secretary for the Department of General Services. He said the state’s electricity costs will be cheaper than the last 10-year average for a traditional electricity supply.

The administration made the agreement with Constellation, an electric generation supplier. Due to the nature of the power purchase agreement, Topper said the commonwealth won’t pay any upfront cost. He said by committing to buying the power, using money the state would have spent on electricity anyway, it’s encouraging solar development in the state.

Developer Lightsource BP will build, own and operate the solar arrays. It plans to bring the solar fields online in early 2023.