With Philly’s indoor dining vaccine mandate in full effect, restaurants report smooth rollout

While Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining was announced in mid-December and officially started on Jan. 3, it was, to use restaurant lingo, more of a soft opening.

A two-week grace period in which customers could show a negative COVID-19 test has ended. Now, only customers with proof of vaccinations (or a legitimate exemption) will be allowed in for indoor dining.

The mandate applies to any establishment that sells food or drink for onsite consumption, including restaurants, movie theaters, and sports arenas.

So how have these places been responding? According to Ben Fileccia — the Philadelphia director of operations and strategy for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association — restaurant operators have mostly taken the mandate in stride.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of pushback from operators,” Fileccia said — at least, that’s the case in Center City. “As you start to go into the northeast, I have been hearing from operators up there that they are really upset, because they feel that their business is being affected by this, especially with the opportunity for their guests to just go across the border into Bensalem or other areas where they can go to establishments that aren’t requiring proof of vaccination.”