Philly’s indoor dining vaccine mandate now fully in effect

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A negative COVID-19 test is no longer a free pass to eat indoors in Philadelphia.

Starting Tuesday, the city is requiring customers age 12 and over to show proof they’ve received two doses of the vaccine.

The grace period, which began on Monday, Jan. 3, allowed restaurants to choose to accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry for people who were not fully vaccinated. But that two-week exception has ended and almost everyone eating indoors in Philadelphia needs to be vaccinated.

As of Friday, just over 78 percent of adults were fully vaccinated in Philadelphia.