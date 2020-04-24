Like business owners and nonprofit directors across the world, I faced a moment of panic when it became clear that we would have to close our physical offices in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

I was worried for our staff and for our organization’s future, of course. We’re dependent on donations from individuals, so an economic crisis that has everyone tightening their belts can be dangerous for our operations.

But I was also worried about something more. I work for Bread & Roses Community Fund, which is the leading funder in the Philadelphia region of grassroots community organizing for racial, social, and economic justice. And my immediate thought when the scale of the pandemic became clear was this — “We are going to need community organizing more than ever.”

Times of crisis typically illuminate and exacerbate the existing inequalities of our society. That’s what we saw happen with Hurricane Katrina, with the 2008 financial crisis, and with other disasters throughout history. This pandemic, and its economic fallout, is already landing hardest on those communities already targeted by systems of oppression. People of color, poor people, immigrants, people with disabilities, incarcerated people, people experiencing homelessness, and other marginalized communities are more likely to get sick, have worse health outcomes, lose their jobs, and not have the savings needed to make it through a period of joblessness.

The only sustainable way to overcome inequality and systems of oppression is through grassroots community organizing. That’s why Bread & Roses has been funding this work in the region for over 40 years. Just think about some of the issues that are now life-or-death to so many people: paid sick leave, access to health care, the rights of low-wage and gig economy workers, the rights of incarcerated people and undocumented immigrants, and the protection of voting rights. To the extent that we’ve seen any good things happen on these issues in the last generation — and there’s been some amazing victories! — it’s been due to years of hard work by community organizers.

Now those organizers are responding fast to COVID-19, and they’re already making an impact.

For example, we’re seeing criminal justice reform and immigrant rights groups push hard to release as many people as possible from jails and detention centers. Those jails and immigrant detention centers are terribly dangerous places during a pandemic. Thousands of people are trapped in close quarters, without access to health care or even soap and water in some cases.