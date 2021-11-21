Why do we love the way autumn smells? It’s not about pumpkin spice

There’s something about the scent of fall that people clearly want to capture and remember. Witness Bonfire perfume, pumpkin spice laundry soap, and autumn leaves soaps, candles, and sachets galore.

But it’s the remembering part of that equation that explains the appeal, researchers say. That brisk, crisp, slightly sharp smell we associate with autumn is actually the smell of leaves, trees, and plants dying and rotting. The memories we associate with the change of seasons are what make it pleasurable, even when many of us are allergic to moldy leaves and burning wood.

“The smell of fall represents a lot of decomposition as plants decay,” said Pamela Dalton, a cognitive psychologist at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia who studies how people react to and perceive odors in the environment around them. “As they change from when the leaves were green, and now they’re changing color, they’re also changing the kinds of odors that they give off. And that can be very evocative for us because it’s become associated with a period of time that is a somewhat pleasant transition for most people.”

Many of the “fall” scents that appear in fragrant products or envelop customers as they walk into stores aren’t related to the stunning foliage colors at all. They’re more associated with activities that take place in autumn, Dalton said — like hayrides or baking pies.

“I mean, the aroma of pumpkin infuses almost everything in the fall time,” she said. “But in fact, it’s not necessarily endemic, it’s not coming to us from the environments per se, it’s coming to us because of the activities that we engage in.”