Who spilled oil along Broadkill Beach? Officials and residents still don’t know

Crystal Stokowski just wants to know one thing: Who spilled the oil along Broadkill Beach?

A surfer and former resident of Oahu, Stokowski is a member of the Surfrider Foundation — she and her family visit the beach almost daily, even during the off-season. But last fall, an oil spill disrupted that.

“You could smell and see the oil wash up,” she wrote in an email to WHYY News. “So many surfer friends who still kept going out had heaps of oil stuck to their boards and wetsuits.”

The spill, which occurred Oct. 19 along the beach in Delaware, washed an estimated 215 gallons, or about five barrels, of oil ashore. It affected approximately 60 miles along the Delaware and Maryland coastlines. But there are still no answers to Stokowski’s question.

In the intervening months, she reached out to everyone she could think of: the Audubon Society; the Coast Guard; the mayor of Rehoboth Beach; Delaware Gov. John Carney; even the Biden campaign. But she still hasn’t solved the mystery of the oil spill’s origins … and she said she feels like the issue has been “swept under the rug.”

That’s not entirely true, said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh.

Pugh is the chief of incident management on the Delaware Bay. He said his team, which also oversaw the initial cleanup and beach remediation, conducted months of investigation into the spill. They cleaned up tar balls and tar patties — oil that washed ashore in large clumps mixed with sediment, sand, and sea vegetative material — and sampled the oil for potential matches to ships. Even after they completed the cleanup in November, they came up empty-handed.

“We investigated and queried over 96 vessel arrivals and departures from the Port of Delaware Bay … vessels that were transiting [to get into port] and then back out to sea,” he told WHYY. Vessels on the bay can come from three separate ports, at Wilmington, Camden, and Philadelphia.